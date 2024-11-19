Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Local Business Excellence – The Suburban Times

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber (TPCC) is excited to announce the outstanding businesses and organizations who are the recipients of a 2024 Spotlight on Business Awards. Honorees are celebrated across five categories, highlighting contributions to economic vitality, community engagement, and inclusivity in the South Sound.

“We’re honored to spotlight businesses and organizations that drive progress in Tacoma and Pierce County,” said Andrea Reay, President and Chief Executive Officer, TPCC. “This year’s winners exemplify the values of our community, and their dedication inspires us all to build a brighter future.”

This year’s winners are:

The Chamber’s Spotlight on Business Awards underscores its commitment to fostering a thriving business environment that uplifts diverse and resilient enterprises in the South Sound. Nominees for the Spotlight on Business Awards were submitted by businesses and community members, underscoring the collaborative spirit that defines the Chamber’s work. To be eligible, businesses must be active members of the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber. For more information on eligibility and nominees, please visit the Chamber’s website.