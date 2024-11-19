PAR Development seeks to build 15-unit apartment building in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Project applications have been filed with the City of Lakewood Planning and Public Works Department. The following is a description of the applications and the process for review. The applications and listed studies may be reviewed by contacting the Lead Planner assigned to the project or by visiting the online permit portal and searching for the associated application number.

APPLICATION NUMBER AND NAME : PAR Development LLC, SEPA #14381

Per LMC 18A.20.080 SEPA is a Type II Administrative permit that requires a public comment period.

APPLICANT:

Robert Spear, PAR Development

Phone: 253-314-1298

Direct all comments and questions to the City of Lakewood contact listed below.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION : PAR Development LLC is proposing the construction of a new 15-unit apartment building with associated parking, refuse, landscaping, and open space. There is an existing Single-Family residence on site that will be demolished prior to construction. The project is located at 5324 San Francisco Avenue Southwest (APN# 0219114025) on a .45 acre lot. The property is zoned as Multifamily 2 (MF2).

PROJECT LOCATION: 5324 San Francisco Avenue Southwest (APN# 0219114025) ZONING: Multifamily 2 (MF2) PERMIT APPLICATION DATE: August 21, 2024 DATE APPLICATION DEEMED COMPLETE: October 24, 2024 OTHER PERMITS/PLANS WHICH MAY BE REQUIRED: Design Review, Building, and Site Development permits

Environmental Review: SEPA review is required for this project. Pursuant to WAC 197-11-355 the City is electing to use the optional DNS process. The SEPA threshold determination for this proposal is expected to be a Determination of Non-significance (DNS), which may include standard mitigation measures, and the project review process may incorporate mitigation measures regardless of whether an EIS is prepared. The comment period below may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the project.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD : November 15, 2024 – December 2, 2024

All persons may provide written comments about the proposal to the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. 98499. Please include the permit number in your comments. Comments must be received by 5:00 PM on December 2, 2024 .Any person wishing to become a party of record or desire a copy of the determination should include the request with their comments. A party of record may appeal the project determination to the City of Lakewood Hearing Examiner by filing a complete appeal application in accordance with Lakewood Municipal Code (LMC) 1.36.

City Contact: Jerroid Hopkins, Associate Planner. 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Contact: (253) 983-7802 or JHopkins@cityoflakewood.us