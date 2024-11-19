Greater Tacoma Convention Center Celebrates 20 Years of Community and Economic Impact – The Suburban Times

The Greater Tacoma Convention Center (GTCC) is marking the milestone of 20 years serving the community with an open house reception on Thursday, November 21, 2024, from 4 PM to 7 PM. This celebration invites community members, partners, clients, and local organizations to come together and celebrate two decades of the convention center’s lasting contributions to Tacoma and the surrounding region. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at tacomaconventioncenter.org.

Since opening in 2004, the GTCC has been an economic catalyst, drawing over 100,000 visitors annually for a total of nearly 2.5 million guests and a cumulative economic impact over $650 million. In 2023 alone, events hosted at the convention center generated an estimated $27 million in economic benefit and supported 26,000 hotel room nights throughout Pierce County, including Fife, University Place, and Lakewood.

“We’re excited to open our doors to the community to share this celebration,” said Adam S. Cook, Director of Tacoma Venues & Events. “For the past 20 years, the convention center has driven economic impact for the region, holding a diverse array of events that serve as a gathering place for our community and a gateway for visitors to experience the vibrant culture and offerings of our city. This milestone is an opportunity to reflect on the center’s impact and look forward to its continued role in Tacoma’s growth.”

As Tacoma’s reputation as a premier event destination has grown, so too has the convention center’s role in driving major economic events. Its staff, recognized for excellence and innovation, continue to provide outstanding service to a variety of events, from large conventions and tradeshows to regional and national sporting competitions. The award-winning team, some of whom have been with the venue since its inception, were recognized in 2019 with the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM) Venue Excellence Award and, this year, the facility was again named among EXHIBITOR Magazine’s Centers of Excellence for the fifth time, underscoring the commitment to world-class hospitality and adaptability.

The Convention Center’s ability to host large-scale events received a significant boost with the opening of the Marriott Tacoma Downtown Hotel in 2021. This addition, along with other recent hotel offerings, expanded the city’s hotel capacity, enabling the center to attract larger scale regional, national, and international events. This strategic shift by the GTCC has allowed the convention sales team at Visit Tacoma-Pierce County (VT-PC) to target larger events, resulting in a higher number of room nights and greater economic impact to the region. By late 2024, VT-PC has already secured over 39,000 future room nights and nearly $29 million in projected economic impact.

Youth sports competitions have also found a home at the GTCC, transforming the first quarter each year into a vibrant season of athletic events. Over the past decade, youth sports have grown from contributing 5% to an estimated 25% of the center’s economic impact, with events ranging from gymnastics to martial arts and dance. These competitions bring thousands of young athletes, families, and spectators to Tacoma, creating an influx of visitors and a lasting positive economic effect throughout Pierce County.

Reflecting Tacoma’s commitment to diversity, the GTCC has become a dynamic venue known for its adaptability and commitment to inclusive events. Working closely with clients, the center’s team designs tailored event logistics and catering that reflect each client’s unique cultural preferences, providing an authentic experience for attendees. By partnering with local caterers, the GTCC creates meaningful experiences that honor and celebrate cultural events such as weddings and other celebrations.

In its two decades, the Greater Tacoma Convention Center has integrated unique artistic elements that enrich visitor and community experiences. The center features key pieces of the City of Tacoma’s public art collection, showcasing the region’s vibrant creative spirit. Seven installations are displayed throughout the facility, including Andy Warhol’s Flower for the Tacoma Dome and Apotheosis by Stuart Keeler and Michael Machnic, which is crafted from reclaimed old-growth timber and hand-hewn by J. Michael McGuire of the Fort Nisqually Living History Museum. Each winter, the GTCC also joins the annual Tacoma Light Trail, becoming a radiant stop along an illuminated art walk that brightens the season and celebrates the community’s creativity.

The 20th Anniversary celebration promises an engaging evening, showcasing the warm and genuine hospitality for which the venue is known. For more information about the Greater Tacoma Convention Center and its 20th Anniversary celebration, visit tacomaconventioncenter.org.