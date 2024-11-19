Cooperative purchases mobile home park, preserving affordable housing in Parkland – The Suburban Times

The Pierce County Community Development Corporation (PCCDC) is awarding $750,000 to a resident-owned cooperative for the purchase of Olga Dor Court, a Mobile Home Community (MHC) for seniors aged 55 years or older in Parkland.

Olga Dor Court residents were notified earlier this year that the property owner intended to sell the community, which is a 5-acre, 100%-occupied MHC consisting of 48 manufactured housing pads and a single-family residence. With the assistance of the ROC Northwest program at the Northwest Cooperative Development Center, a nonprofit specializing in cooperative development, they formed a resident-owned cooperative to purchase the property to continue its use as affordable housing.

Manufactured home communities provide an opportunity to live at a relatively affordable cost, but are susceptible to redevelopment, often leaving residents with little to no options when costs increase, or the property owner wants to sell.

“Our top priority was keeping housing affordable for the people here,” said Ben Ward, president of Olga Dor Homeowners Cooperative. “Without this opportunity, many residents couldn’t afford another rent increase. Cooperative ownership lets us manage our community – setting our own rules, overseeing the budget and securing a stable future. Achieving this goal brings financial stability and peace of mind. We’re deeply grateful to everyone who helped make this possible.”

Through the PCCDC acquisition loan fund, Department of Commerce, Washington Community Reinvestment Association, Washington State Housing Financing Commission and support from Northwest Cooperative Development Center, Olga Dor Homeowners Cooperative is now the owner of the property that their homes sit on. This is the first MHC preservation project for the PCCDC acquisition loan fund, providing stability to a community at risk of displacement and redevelopment.

“Olga Dor Homeowners Cooperative will be the sixth resident-owned cooperative community in Pierce County, but the first to receive PCCDC acquisition loan funds. Partnerships like this are critical as we work to preserve affordable homeownership in Pierce County,” said Victoria O’Banion of the Northwest Cooperative Development Center. “We look forward to working with the PCCDC on the next preservation project.”

Partial funding for this cooperative project comes from the PCCDC acquisition loan fund, providing capital to stop displacement of residents in properties at high risk of redevelopment and/or economic displacement. In response to the passing of SB 5198, Pierce County’s 2024-2025 biennial budget appropriated $2.75M to the PCCDC to establish a rapid acquisition loan fund for affordable housing and preservation.

“I am thrilled that the County was able to help residents join together and purchase this property to protect their homes! When the County Council adopted our 2024-2025 budget, it was a situation exactly like this that inspired the idea for us to establish the Affordable Housing Development and Preservation Program,” said Robyn Denson, Councilmember for District 7 and Chair of the Community Development and Environment Committee. The Olga Dor acquisition is a shining example of how we can empower residents to ensure their own long-term housing affordability.”

ROC Northwest will be hosting a community event to celebrate the Olga Dor Homeowners Cooperative acquisition on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 4-6 p.m. at the Parkland/Spanaway Library, located at 13718 Pacific Ave. S., in Tacoma.

To learn more about the PCCDC loan fund and what Pierce County is doing in the affordable housing space, visit www.piercecountywa.gov/ah.