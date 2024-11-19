Community input sought for Pierce College Strategic Plan 2025-2032 – The Suburban Times

At-a-glance

The draft Pierce College Strategic Plan is available for community review on our website.

Community members are encouraged to review the draft and provide their feedback by Dec. 9

You can provide input by completing this form: 2025 – 2032 Strategic Plan Public Comment.

Pierce College is asking community members – students, faculty, staff, alumni and the public – to provide feedback on the first draft of the Pierce College Strategic Plan 2025 – 2032. The new strategic plan will replace Strategic Plan 2017-2024.

The draft is available for review and comment on our website until Dec. 9 at 5 p.m.

The community is invited to submit feedback through this form: 2025 – 2032 Strategic Plan Public Comment.

“Community input is vital to ensuring our strategic plan guides us in our mission to create quality educational opportunities for a diverse community of learners to thrive in an evolving world,” said Pierce College Chancellor and CEO Julie White.

Plan Development Timeline

November 2023 – August 2024: Strategic Plan and Institutional Effectiveness Metrics researched and drafted by Institutional Effectiveness Committee.

August 2024: The first draft of the strategic plan is presented to employees at Pierce College’s All District Day; first round of internal feedback accepted from the college community, Board of Trustees, college deans and executive leadership.

October 2024: Shared Governance Councils provide feedback on the draft.

November 2024: Second draft presented to Board of Trustees as well as the internal and external Pierce College community. Community feedback period opens.

December 2024: Community feedback period closes, the Institutional Effectiveness Committee reviews responses and updates the plan based on community feedback.

January 2025: Final strategic plan presented and considered for acceptance by the Board of Trustees.