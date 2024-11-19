Bates Technical College President Invited to White House for Classroom-to-Career Summit – The Suburban Times

Bates Technical College President Dr. Lin Zhou was one of 200 workforce and education leaders to attend President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden’s Classroom to Career Summit at the White House on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Zhou joined government leaders from across the nation to discuss pathways to align education with high-demand careers. This marks Zhou’s second visit to the White House as president of Bates Technical College.

Reflecting on the summit, Zhou remarked, “It was truly an honor to be invited back to the White House for a reception ahead of the Classroom to Careers Summit. I’m incredibly proud to represent Bates Technical College at such a remarkable event.”

The summit, part of the “Raise the Bar” initiative, focused on strengthening education-to-career pathways and advancing career-connected education. The Biden administration highlighted record progress to expand career pathways to good-paying jobs in infrastructure, clean energy, advanced manufacturing and more.

Keynote and plenary sessions covered a range of topics, including building career pathways through place-based investments, connecting coursework and credentials to career opportunities, and leveraging data and technology to align educational programs with workforce demands. The summit also explored redesigning work-based learning for today’s students and workers, fostering industry partnerships in emerging sectors, and expanding free community college to strengthen America’s workforce.

As part of the “Raise the Bar” initiative, Bates Technical College was also eligible to apply for a new U.S. Department of Education award program that recognizes inclusive excellence. The Postsecondary Success Recognition Program celebrates community and technical colleges nationwide that excel in promoting social mobility, particularly by supporting low-income and underrepresented students.

Selection criteria focus on equity performance, including high graduation or transfer rates for these students and strong economic outcomes for graduates. Out of 200 institutions recognized nationwide, Bates Technical College is one of only nine community and technical colleges in Washington state to achieve this distinction.

