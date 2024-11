We recommend you avoid contact with water in Thea Foss Waterway between the 11th St. bridge and E. Dock St. for 48 hours after it rains. You should also avoid any recreational activities like kayaking and paddleboarding.

Rain can wash bacteria into the waterway, which could cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Questions?

Visit tpchd.org/beach or email ehsurfacewater-shellfish@tpchd.org. Find current surface water advisories at tpchd.org/advisories.