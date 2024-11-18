Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce Celebrates 140 Years – The Suburban Times

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber (TPCC) gathered members, community leaders, and supporters at the Marriott Tacoma Downtown for the 2024 Annual Meeting, marking 140 years of dedicated service and advocacy for the region’s business community. This milestone event brought together local organizations, business leaders, and Chamber supporters to celebrate the Chamber’s impact, highlight key takeaways from the Chamber’s Annual Impact Report, and introducing new initiatives aimed at supporting regional growth.

Andrea Reay, President and Chief Executive Officer, TPCC, welcomed attendees and acknowledged the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, land stewards of the Tacoma-Pierce County region, highlighting the Chamber’s commitment to building an inclusive, equitable, and prosperous community.

“We are here to support our community and to uplift the businesses that drive our economy forward,” said Reay. Together, we celebrate our shared progress and the vibrant future we are building in Tacoma and the South Sound.”

The Chamber honored outstanding businesses across five categories, with awards celebrating excellence in economic impact, military support, and women-owned business leadership.

Business Champion Award Winner: Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

Small Business Champion Award Winner: Downtown Tacoma Partnership

Non-Profit Impact Award Winner: Mi Centro

Business Supporter of the Military: Buffalo Soldiers Museum

Women-Owned Business Excellence, sponsored by KeyBank, Award Winner: Maxwell Synové Photography

Other key highlights of the event:

Passing of the Gavel : Outgoing Board Chair Jon Rossman, President of Chuckals Office Products, presented the gavel to incoming Chair Kierra Phifer, Manager of Public Engagement-Northwest at DoorDash, symbolizing a continued commitment to advocacy, innovation, and service in the South Sound.

: Outgoing Board Chair Jon Rossman, President of Chuckals Office Products, presented the gavel to incoming Chair Kierra Phifer, Manager of Public Engagement-Northwest at DoorDash, symbolizing a continued commitment to advocacy, innovation, and service in the South Sound. 2024 Annual Impact Report Reveal: The 2024 Annual Impact Report showcased significant achievements, including support for 174 small businesses through business accelerators, over $250,000 invested in local businesses through KIVA loans, and nearly 2,000 hours of technical service to members. Read the full report here.

The 2024 Annual Impact Report showcased significant achievements, including support for 174 small businesses through business accelerators, over $250,000 invested in local businesses through KIVA loans, and nearly 2,000 hours of technical service to members. Read the full report here. New Scholarship Programs : The Chamber is announcing two new scholarships honoring distinguished staff members. The “Janice Hutchins Stronger Together Membership Scholarship” celebrates Janice Hutchins’ 45 years of service, supporting new members and exemplifying her commitment to the community as the Chamber’s Customer Experience Specialist. The “David Schroedel Leadership and Advocacy Candidates Academy Scholarship” celebrates David Schroedel, Executive Vice President, TPCC, and Executive Director, Downtown Tacoma Partnership. This scholarship promotes civic engagement among emerging leaders, reflecting Schroedel’s dedication to advancing local business interests.

: The Chamber is announcing two new scholarships honoring distinguished staff members. Rebrand Reveal: The Chamber is announcing a new brand identity, emphasizing its role as a “Member Powered” organization. The new branding reflects the Chamber’s 140-year legacy of supporting South Sound businesses while adapting to meet future needs while fostering economic vitality. More information and the new visual identity will be rolled out across its properties and programs in the days ahead.

“We are member-driven and future-focused,” said Reay. “Our new visual identity represents the power of collaboration and the commitment to help every person and business in our community flourish.”

The evening concluded with a networking reception, offering attendees the opportunity to connect and celebrate the Chamber’s ongoing contributions to Tacoma’s growth.