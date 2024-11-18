Tacoma Community College to host “Honoring Our Ancestors Round Dance” Nov. 22 – The Suburban Times

Honoring our Ancestors Round Dance

Nov. 22, 5-11 p.m.

Building 11 Student Center

ʔi čəxʷ, Oki, Yá’át’ééh, ᎣᏏᏲ, Behne, ¡Hola!, Hello Titans!

Join us on Friday November 22nd, 2024 from 5 – 11 p.m. in the TCC Building 11 Student Center for the first-ever “Honoring Our Ancestors Round Dance,” held in celebration of Indigenous Peoples Month.

What is a Round Dance?

Open to everyone, a Round Dance is a traditional social dance celebrating community, healing, family, and connection to the land. Dancers form a circle and move together to the drum and songs of indigenous singers.

We are fortunate to have Blackfeet/Yakama Tribal Members, Algin and Solomon Scabby Robe, who are also a part of the drum group Blacklodge Singers, to facilitate our dance as we dance for our college, faculty, staff, and our students.