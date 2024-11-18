 Northbound I-5 to close overnight near City Center in Tacoma Nov. 21 – The Suburban Times

Northbound I-5 to close overnight near City Center in Tacoma Nov. 21

TACOMA– People who use northbound Interstate 5 overnight will want to plan for an overnight closure and detour.

10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, until 3 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22

  • Northbound I-5 will close approaching Exit 133/City Center.
  • The eastbound SR 16 HOV ramp to northbound I-5 will close.

The closure allows Washington State Department of Transportation crews to make an in-depth scan of the road surface for future repairs.

During the work, northbound I-5 travelers will follow a signed detour at Exit 133/City Center. Eastbound SR 16 HOV travelers will use the mainline ramp to access northbound I-5.

The closure and detours are not expected to add extra travel time.

This work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

Whenever near work zones please:

  • Slow down – drive the posted speeds for worker and traveler safety.
  • Be kind –workers are out there helping to keep people safe and improve the roadways.
  • Pay attention – both to workers directing travelers and surrounding traffic.
  • Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates about work on state roads in Pierce County. Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.

