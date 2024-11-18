 Legacy, Legends, and Outright LIes! Dorothy Wilhelm and Don Trosper – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Legacy, Legends, and Outright LIes! Dorothy Wilhelm and Don Trosper

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

How much do you really know about our South Sound Story? Get the Facts in a fun-packed hour with Dorothy Wilhelm, author of True Tales of Puget Sound and Don Trosper, author of The Tumwater We Never Knew. Don Trosper and Dorothy Wilhelm have spent a combined 80 plus years in broadcasting and print. The DuPont Historical Society and Museum invite you to join us on Sunday afternoon November 24, 2024, 2:00 p.m at the DuPont Historical Museum, 207 Barksdale Ave, DuPont WA.

This program is free and open to the public. In time for the holidays, Don and Dorothy will both have their books for sale. Light refreshments will be served. For more information please contact us at 253-820-3656 or email us at duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Pierce College. Your Future Starts Here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.