Legacy, Legends, and Outright LIes! Dorothy Wilhelm and Don Trosper – The Suburban Times

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

How much do you really know about our South Sound Story? Get the Facts in a fun-packed hour with Dorothy Wilhelm, author of True Tales of Puget Sound and Don Trosper, author of The Tumwater We Never Knew. Don Trosper and Dorothy Wilhelm have spent a combined 80 plus years in broadcasting and print. The DuPont Historical Society and Museum invite you to join us on Sunday afternoon November 24, 2024, 2:00 p.m at the DuPont Historical Museum, 207 Barksdale Ave, DuPont WA.

This program is free and open to the public. In time for the holidays, Don and Dorothy will both have their books for sale. Light refreshments will be served. For more information please contact us at 253-820-3656 or email us at duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com