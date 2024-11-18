 City Council to Hold Special Meeting on November 20 – The Suburban Times

City Council to Hold Special Meeting on November 20

TACOMA, Wash. – The City Council will hold a special meeting on November 20, 2024 at 9 AM. Agenda items include: 

  • Pending Litigation (Executive Session)
  • Public Comment
  • 2025-2026 Biennial Budget Public Hearings Debrief
  • 2025-2026 Biennial Budget Discussion
  • Council Budget Amendments for Consideration (The City Council may consider and vote on motions related to modifications and provisos to the 2025-2026 preliminary budget on file with the Budget Office.)

The special meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format with in-person and remote options to attend.

Access details are available at cityoftacoma.legistar.com.

The special meeting will also be available live on facebook.com/cityoftacoma and TV Tacoma.

Community members with questions can contact the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5505.

