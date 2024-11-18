Bates Technical College Celebrated as Pierce County’s Best Technical School – The Suburban Times

Bates Technical College has earned another gold medal, this time for Best Technical/Trade School in the Best of Pierce County awards, a recognition highlighting the college’s essential role in building the local workforce. Voted by the Pierce County community, this award celebrates Bates’ commitment to high-quality education and training that directly impacts the region’s economy.

“This honor is especially meaningful because it comes from our neighbors here in Pierce County,” said Dr. Lin Zhou, President of Bates Technical College. “It shows how deeply our programs resonate with the local community and how we are helping to meet the workforce needs of this region.”

This local accolade comes in addition to Bates Technical College’s recent gold award for Best Technical/Trade School in the Best in the PNW competition, further establishing its reputation as a leader in technical education across the Pacific Northwest.

With nearly 85 years of history in Pierce County, Bates Technical College has long served as a key educational hub for students seeking career-focused training. Whether through apprenticeships, community partnerships, or tailored programs for local industries, the college’s commitment to supporting the local economy through workforce development remains strong.

As the college approaches its 85th anniversary in 2025, Bates looks forward to celebrating this milestone while honoring its legacy of service to the community and preparing students for meaningful, future-focused careers. Stay tuned for special events and celebrations next year as the college marks this important milestone.

To learn more about Bates Technical College and its award-winning programs, visit www.batestech.edu. For details on the college’s upcoming 85th anniversary celebrations, visit www.batestech.edu/85th.