Work is scheduled to begin this week on Phase 2 of improvements along 35th Street West from Bridgeport Way to Grandview Drive. The contractor will begin clearing brush and trees along the length of the site. When complete, the project will feature planter strips with street trees, new six-foot sidewalks, and five-foot bike lanes on each side of the street. There will also be new street lighting.

The entire project is slated to be completed by early June 2025.