It’s A Wonderful Life – Cast Announcement – The Suburban Times

“Dear George, remember no man is a failure who has friends.”
We are delighted to welcome friends old and new to Lakewood Playhouse as we introduce our full cast for It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.
- Evan Collier as Jake Laurents playing George Bailey and Young George Bailey
- Joseph Grant as Harry “Jazzbo” Heywood playing Gower, Potter, Joseph, Peter Bailey and others
- Finn Henwood as Stage Manager/Foley Artist
- Ellie Jay McKee as Lana Sherwood playing Violet Bick, Sadie Vance, ZuZu Bailey and others
- Christina Ramirez-Michalk as Sally Applewhite playing Mary Hatch and Young Mary Hatch
- Marie Tjernlund as Freddie Filmore playing Announcer, Billy Bailey, Mrs Hatch and others
- Brie Vaughn as Hope Merriwether playing Clarence, Harry Bailey, Janie Bailey and others
This fantastic ensemble will bring this beloved holiday classic to captivating life as a live radio broadcast as the story of George Bailey unfolds and he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.
It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play runs December 13-29 and tickets are on sale now.
Call the Box Office at (253) 588-0042 or visit our website to book your tickets online.
