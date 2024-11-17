It’s A Wonderful Life – Cast Announcement – The Suburban Times

“Dear George, remember no man is a failure who has friends.”

We are delighted to welcome friends old and new to Lakewood Playhouse as we introduce our full cast for It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.

Evan Collier as Jake Laurents playing George Bailey and Young George Bailey

as Jake Laurents playing George Bailey and Young George Bailey Joseph Grant as Harry “Jazzbo” Heywood playing Gower, Potter, Joseph, Peter Bailey and others

as Harry “Jazzbo” Heywood playing Gower, Potter, Joseph, Peter Bailey and others Finn Henwood as Stage Manager/Foley Artist

as Stage Manager/Foley Artist Ellie Jay McKee as Lana Sherwood playing Violet Bick, Sadie Vance, ZuZu Bailey and others

as Lana Sherwood playing Violet Bick, Sadie Vance, ZuZu Bailey and others Christina Ramirez-Michalk as Sally Applewhite playing Mary Hatch and Young Mary Hatch

as Sally Applewhite playing Mary Hatch and Young Mary Hatch Marie Tjernlund as Freddie Filmore playing Announcer, Billy Bailey, Mrs Hatch and others

as Freddie Filmore playing Announcer, Billy Bailey, Mrs Hatch and others Brie Vaughn as Hope Merriwether playing Clarence, Harry Bailey, Janie Bailey and others

This fantastic ensemble will bring this beloved holiday classic to captivating life as a live radio broadcast as the story of George Bailey unfolds and he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.

It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play runs December 13-29 and tickets are on sale now.

Call the Box Office at (253) 588-0042 or visit our website to book your tickets online.