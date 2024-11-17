Horse Wrangling at the McKinley Corral – The Suburban Times

At 10:46 pm on Tuesday November 12th, our deputies responded to a call of some animals at large. Take a look.

Deputies in our Mountain Detachment and Foothills Detachment are the ones who usually have lassos, ropes and other gear to deal with loose cattle and animals, but in Tacoma deputies don’t usually have to deal with this kind of stuff.

Thankfully the owners arrived on scene. Our job at that point was just to make sure other vehicles didn’t hit the animals as the owners corralled the animals.

Even though we needed some help, your deputies still cleared the call with two in custody. Good job y’all!

The post Horse Wrangling at the McKinley Corral first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter.