 Horse Wrangling at the McKinley Corral – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Horse Wrangling at the McKinley Corral

· · Leave a Comment ·

At 10:46 pm on Tuesday November 12th, our deputies responded to a call of some animals at large. Take a look.

Deputies in our Mountain Detachment and Foothills Detachment are the ones who usually have lassos, ropes and other gear to deal with loose cattle and animals, but in Tacoma deputies don’t usually have to deal with this kind of stuff.

Thankfully the owners arrived on scene. Our job at that point was just to make sure other vehicles didn’t hit the animals as the owners corralled the animals.

Even though we needed some help, your deputies still cleared the call with two in custody. Good job y’all!

The post Horse Wrangling at the McKinley Corral first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.