Bates Technical College Foundation Welcomes Norman Bellamy to Board – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, WA – The Bates Technical College Foundation announces the addition of Norman Bellamy to its foundation board. As a long-standing Tacoma resident, Bellamy brings to the board a wealth of professional experience and a deep-rooted commitment to community service.

Bellamy’s career has spanned multiple industries, including banking, real estate, and more than three decades as the founder of an ergonomics business. His enthusiasm for joining the foundation board is driven by his dedication to the local community. “Our Tacoma community is important to me, and I see my membership in this foundation as an opportunity to contribute my energy to help the students of Bates Tech succeed and become valuable members of our community,” he shared.

In addition to his professional achievements, Bellamy has been an active member of the Tacoma community for 48 years, notably through his involvement with the downtown Kiwanis Club of Tacoma. Reflecting on this experience, he stated, “The Kiwanis Club has shown me how contributing your time, money, and compassion can shape our community into a better place. I am confident that my experience as past president, board member, and committee chairman will benefit the Bates Technical College Foundation.”

Outside of his professional endeavors, Mr. Bellamy enjoys traveling, participating in SGI Buddhist activities, E-biking, playing Xbox, and engaging with his neighbors.

Bates Technical College is excited to welcome Norman Bellamy to the foundation board and looks forward to his contributions toward advancing the Foundation’s mission of fostering student success and strengthening community engagement.

For more information about Bates Technical College Foundation, visit https://www.batestech.edu/foundation/.

