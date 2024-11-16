Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce Releases 2024 Impact Report – The Suburban Times

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber (TPCC) proudly presents its 2024 Annual Impact Report, a comprehensive look at its efforts to drive economic vitality, advocate for businesses, and foster an inclusive and equitable South Sound. This year’s report highlights the Chamber’s deep commitment to empowering local businesses, supporting community leaders, and building resilient, sustainable growth across Tacoma-Pierce County.

“Every achievement in this report reflects our collective strength and shared purpose,” said Andrea Reay, President and Chief Executive Officer, TPCC. “We’re grateful to our members and partners who support our mission and enable us to champion a future where every business and individual can thrive in the South Sound.”

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber invites community members, stakeholders, and business leaders to explore the full 2024 Impact Report, available on the Chamber’s website.