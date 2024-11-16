Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce Releases 2024 Impact Report – The Suburban Times

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber (TPCC) proudly presents its 2024 Annual Impact Report, a comprehensive look at its efforts to drive economic vitality, advocate for businesses, and foster an inclusive and equitable South Sound. This year’s report highlights the Chamber’s deep commitment to empowering local businesses, supporting community leaders, and building resilient, sustainable growth across Tacoma-Pierce County.
“Every achievement in this report reflects our collective strength and shared purpose,” said Andrea Reay, President and Chief Executive Officer, TPCC. “We’re grateful to our members and partners who support our mission and enable us to champion a future where every business and individual can thrive in the South Sound.”
- Strengthening Small Business Access to Capital: Recognizing access to capital as a critical barrier, the Chamber enabled over $983,000 in zero-interest microloans through Kiva. The Pierce County Business Accelerator, an essential program fostering opportunity, supported 450 BIPOC, veteran, and women-owned businesses, empowering diverse entrepreneurs to achieve sustainable growth and innovation.
- Cultivating Future Leaders and Advocates: The Chamber’s Candidates Academy returned this year, guiding local leaders through the process of public service and advocacy. Partnering with Pacific Lutheran University, the Chamber also hosted its 45th Business Leadership Academy, fostering skills essential for resilient, community-centered leadership.
- Driving Environmental and Economic Excellence: The Chamber launched the Environmental Excellence Business Awards to honor local businesses dedicated to sustainability and stewardship. Aquagga and Radius Recycling were recognized for their leadership in sustainable practices, reinforcing the Chamber’s commitment to a greener South Sound.
- Convening for Community Impact: Over the past year, nearly 5,000 community members, business leaders, and advocates gathered at Chamber-hosted events. Signature programs like the Aspire Intercity Leadership Conference and Horizons Economic Forecast brought forward critical conversations, strengthening community networks and driving innovation.
- Championing Infrastructure and Economic Resilience: Through the Manufacturing Industrial Council, the Chamber advanced key projects like the Tacoma Tideflats Subarea Plan. Set for adoption in 2025, this initiative will protect industrial lands, foster sustainable development, and secure federal investments critical to South Sound’s future.
The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber invites community members, stakeholders, and business leaders to explore the full 2024 Impact Report, available on the Chamber’s website.
