Sound Transit seeks feedback on passenger experience – The Suburban Times

Today (Nov. 14, 2024), Sound Transit launched its annual Passenger Experience Survey, which seeks to evaluate how passengers view all of Sound Transit’s services. The findings are used to identify key areas of improvement and prioritize efforts to provide a better passenger experience.

Specifically, the survey — available in English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese — collects passenger perspectives on the following:

accessibility

availability

dependability

cleanliness

safety

passenger care

maintenance

passenger information

The survey also collects ridership behavior and demographic information to help understand how perceptions of Sound Transit’s performance vary across different groups.

The survey, found here, takes about 15 minutes to complete, and participants are eligible to be entered in a raffle for one of four $250 gift cards or one of 15 gift cards valued at $100.

