Lakewood Police Department receives Gesa Credit Union’s Local Heroes grant – The Suburban Times

The Lakewood Police Department is the recipient of a $10,000 grant awarded by the Gesa Community Foundation through its Gesa Credit Union’s Local Heroes Grant Award program.

The department will use the money to create a dedicated space for peer support and a wellness/relaxation room. Some of the award will also be used to update outdated gym equipment within the department’s exercise room that is available for all employees to use. These two areas are critical to the physical and mental wellbeing of employees.

“Gesa is deeply honored to support the local heroes who make such a lasting impact in our community every year,” said Brandon Allison, AVP of Training, Education and Community Relations at Gesa Credit Union. “The amazing work Lakewood does not only helps build a stronger community but serves as an inspiration to all of us. Gesa is proud to stand alongside these incredible individuals and remain committed to investing in the communities we call home.”

The Lakewood Police Department is grateful for the award and thanks Gesa Credit Union for its dedication to support mental and physical wellness in first responders, said Lakewood Police Investigator Matthew Leitgeb. Leitgeb is the peer support and wellness coordinator for the Lakewood Police Department.

“Caring for police officer’s mental and physical health is a commitment to themselves and their communities. It empowers officers to serve with clarity, empathy, and unwavering dedication,” said Leitgeb, who applied for the grant. “By prioritizing mental wellness, police officers not only enhance their own lives but also elevate the safety and trust within the communities they protect.”

Gesa’s Local Heroes Grant Program offers funding to organizations that assist local heroes across Washington, including firefighters, healthcare workers, law enforcement, teachers and veterans. This year, 44 organizations were awarded through the program. Since 2021, Gesa’s Local Heroes Grant Program has provided more than $1 million to over 100 organizations across the state.

For more information about Lakewood Police Department visit the Lakewood Police page.

The Lakewood Police Department is one of the largest departments in Washington, serving a population of over 65,000 people. To successfully counter crime challenges, the department operates a large array of programs and employs modern technology to expand its reach and efficiency.