CPSD Inside Schools October Story – Summer Construction Projects – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – Crews worked over the summer preparing district facilities for the 2024-25 school year. Updates included new playgrounds, security cameras and bleachers to go along with maintenance and infrastructure updates at a variety of schools.

Funding for all projects came from previous project savings, federal Impact Aid monies and construction assistance funds from the state of Washington.

Playground Equipment

Dower, Oakbrook and Tyee Park elementary schools received new playground equipment over the summer to make recess safer and more fun for students.

Camera Replacement Project

CPSD began the first phase of its surveillance camera replacement project this summer. Cameras were installed at Custer, Dower, Lake Louise and Idlewild elementary schools. The overall project will include updating camera hardware at schools around the district and re-routing all systems onto a consistent network.

The project will continue into phase two this school year with a focus on installing new camera equipment and updating current cameras.

Infrastructure and Maintenance at Secondary Schools

Crews worked throughout the summer on multiple major projects at Clover Park High School, which included replacing the irrigation system for the ballfields, replacing the bleachers in the gymnasium and resurfacing the tennis courts. The tennis courts were also lined for use as pickle ball courts in addition to the tennis lines. Lochburn Middle School also received updated bleachers.

Gravelly Lake K-12 Academy HVAC System

Last school year, CPSD finalized purchase of the Youth and Community Center (YACC) building that houses Gravelly Lake K-12 Academy. To update the facility for long-term educational use, a new HVAC system was installed. Crews are monitoring its use this fall to ensure its capabilities and functionality properly align with the district’s intended use.

Future Facilities Planning

CPSD is home to a number of aging facilities that need updates, upgrades and, in some cases, entirely new buildings. Lakewood voters last approved a bond in 2010, which resulted in the building of Hudtloff Middle School, Four Heroes Elementary School and Harrison Preparatory School.

Additionally, CPSD built six new elementary schools on Joint Base Lewis-McChord with funding assistance from the federal government and constructed Dr. Claudia Thomas Middle School through project savings, fund matching programs and the sale of the Woodbrook Middle School property.

The district is developing a long-term facilities plan to address aging facilities and maintenance needs.