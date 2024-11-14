Time Traveling with Dorothy Wilhelm and Don Trosper – The Suburban Times

Are you up to a very entertaining, even educational event with lots of chuckles and aha-effects? My dear friend, multi-talent Dorothy Wilhelm, whom many of us know as radio host, TV show host, Tacoma News Tribune columnist, podcast host, AND book author, and historian/author Don Prosper, who also has a long radio career under his belt, will present a program stuffed with interesting stories, wowing facts, and funny tales based on their books as well as on their own and their families’ colorful lives. They’ll sure show you that history is so much more than numbers and names, and they’ll take you on a lively time travel.

The event takes place at the DuPont Historical Museum on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 2 p.m. Of course, Dorothy will be happy to sign her latest book, True Tales of Puget Sound, as will Don his, The Tumwater We Never Knew. Don’t miss the wonderful opportunity to connect with two connoisseurs of the South Sound region, to ask them questions, and get yourselves a signed book – whether you make it Christmas gift for somebody else … or rather keep it for yourselves.