The City is updating its Comprehensive Plan, and we want to hear from you! Use our interactive map survey to tell us about housing, transportation, land use, natural surroundings, and more. Your input is crucial to this process! Go here to get started: https://app.maptionnaire.com/q/puyallup2044.

To learn more about our Comprehensive Plan Update, please go to our website page https://compplan-puyallup.hub.arcgis.com/

