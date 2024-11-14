Star of Destiny Awards – this Saturday – The Suburban Times

Star of Destiny Awards

Saturday, November 16 – 1-4pm

Dystopian Brewing Co., 611 S Baker St, Tacoma

Join Tacoma Historical Society for our annual fundraising event, the Star of Destiny Awards! This year’s event will feature keynote speakers Washington State Chief Historian John C. Hughes and Tacoma Historian Ed Echtle. Hughes and Echtle will speak on their recent publications about the historic Boldt Decision.

Following our speakers, awards will be presented to exemplary individuals and organizations who have made significant impacts on local history work:

For complete details and tickets: https://tacomahistory.ludus.com/show_page.php?show_id=200456785