Lakewood Arts Commission November Gathering – The Suburban Times

The Lakewood Arts Commission held a gathering at the Fort Steilacoom Park Pavilion last Friday, Nov. 8. I felt right at home. As a teenager I worked the night shift at Western State Hospital while attending art classes at the University of Puget Sound in the daytime.

Our Friday meeting was kind of a picnic about art. We had excellent food to taste as well as experimenting with art in our fingers as well as enjoying the works of two excellent artists. We discussed and shared a bit about The Art of Travel. Then we got busy. Artist Diane Aoki shared some of her production pieces and then we had the opportunity of creating art pieces by hand. Diane had several tables full of materials people could choose from to use and build their own pieces of art. Following the building of art in our own hands, we got an arial view looking down at two tables filled with various pieces of fresh art.

Diane showed a number of her pieces of art that we enjoyed all around. We also got to see and hear Lorra Jackson who talked about approaching sensitive topics of art. Like Diane, she shared images of her own work as well. It was nice having two artists who are current artists.

All in all, the group meeting was interesting, fun, and exciting all at the same time.

Recreation Coordinator Sally Martinez had us all moving, working, discussing and enjoying a very nice and friendly Friday afternoon.