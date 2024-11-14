Gifts for Children in need – The Suburban Times

Submitted by The Lakewood Elks Lodge no. 2388.

Help us spread Holiday Cheer to children in need. We are asking those who can help, to donate new/unwrapped children’s gifts to the lodge by Dec. 20.

On Dec. 21 from 12-3 we will be hosting our annual Santa’s Workshop Wonderland Event. During the event, children will meet Santa Claus & Buddy The Elf, take a free picture and then be Elf escorted into Santa’s workshop where they pick their special gift. They then can dance with the other Elves and enjoy complimentary Christmas treats.

The Elks take community very seriously. We are passionate about helping those in need. Every Child deserves a special holiday smile, help us makes a their day.

*If you know of any little Elves in need, please share the event details with their parents.