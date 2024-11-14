 Final Chance: Pierce Transit Customer Survey 2024 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Final Chance: Pierce Transit Customer Survey 2024

· · Leave a Comment ·

This is the final week to take Pierce Transit’s Customer Survey and make your voice heard. The deadline to submit your thoughts is Tuesday, November 19. If you have already taken the survey, thank you for providing your input. 

We partnered with EMC Research, a local, independent market research company to conduct a survey of riders to gather opinions about Pierce Transit and its service.

The survey is available in English and Spanish. Your input will be used for research purposes only.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.