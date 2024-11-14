Final Chance: Pierce Transit Customer Survey 2024 – The Suburban Times

This is the final week to take Pierce Transit’s Customer Survey and make your voice heard. The deadline to submit your thoughts is Tuesday, November 19. If you have already taken the survey, thank you for providing your input.
We partnered with EMC Research, a local, independent market research company to conduct a survey of riders to gather opinions about Pierce Transit and its service.
The survey is available in English and Spanish. Your input will be used for research purposes only.
Leave a Reply