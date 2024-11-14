Chambers Clover Creek Watershed Issues Forum Nov. 20 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Marianne Lincoln.

The Chambers Clover Creek Watershed Council will be presenting their annual Issues Forum on November 20 at Sprinker Recreation Center. The event will begin with an optional field trip at 1:15 p.m. and followed by the presentations in the Rainier Room upstairs starting at 2:30 p.m.

Registration is requested at this link.

This year’s theme is Urbanization. Topics will include how urbanization affects the watershed, Clover Creek temperatures, North Forrk of Clover Creek pollution identification and correction, and stormwater planning in Pierce County.

On the topic of greening urban spaces the forum will cover wildlife in urban settings, mitigation, Pierce Conservation District programs, and tree conflicts.

Light refreshments will be served for the in person attendees.

The field trip is optional. It will include visiting Spanaway Creek and reviewing stream health and beaver impacts. Participants will meet at the Sprinker building after 1 p.m. and head out at 1:15 p.m.

The doors will open at 2:15pm and the main program will begin at 2:30 p.m.

This event is open to the public for in-person & virtual (zoom) attendance. Sprinker Recreation Center- Rainier Room, is located at 521 Military Rd. S., Tacoma, WA 98444. It is accessible by public transportation using Pierce Transit Route 1. A Zoom link provided with your registration.

Wednesday, November 20, 2:30-5:30pm.

Free to attend in-person or remotely. Please register at the link provided so we know how many people are attending. Registration is available via Brown Bag Tickets .