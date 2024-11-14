Association of Veterinary Technician Educators selects Pierce College professor for inaugural fellowship class – The Suburban Times

The Association of Veterinary Technician Educators selects Pierce College Professor of Veterinary Technology Markiva Contris for the inaugural class of its fellowship program.

Contris, a Pierce College alumna, is a licensed veterinary technician and certified canine rehabilitation practitioner. In addition to educating Pierce College veterinary technician students, Contris works in the field as the office manager for a local practice.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by my fellow educators for my contributions to the profession,” Contris said. “I look forward to many more years of educating, mentoring, and promoting veterinary technicians.”

A Past President of the Washington State Association of Veterinary Technicians and longtime writer and reviewer for the Veterinary Technician National Exam (VTNE), Contris has taught in the Pierce College Veterinary Technician program for 32 years. She started her Pierce College career as a student in the Vet Tech program, went on to become a part-time instructor, and later a tenured professor.

The Association of Veterinary Technician Educators is dedicated to educating and empowering future generations of veterinary professionals. The AVTE Fellows Program recognizes the dedication and expertise of educators, elevating their voice and stature to match their commitment to leadership, mentorship and innovation in educating the next generation of veterinary technicians.