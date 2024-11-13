The Steilacoom Historical Museum Holiday Store is about to begin – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Historical Museum Association announcement.

The Holiday Store will be open weekends beginning November 16 through December 8, on Saturdays from 10-4 and Sundays from 12-4. The store will feature unique and quality gifts for all ages.

Shop local and find Christmas decorations, puzzles, Advent Calendars, greeting cards, journals, toys, books about local places, nautical items, jewelry and much more. The new 2025 Steilacoom Calendar will also be available at $12 each or buy 4 for $40. These make great gifts to send to friends so they can see photos of our beautiful area.

On Saturday, November 16 local author Emily Molina will be also be signing her new book on Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00. The book, Tacoma’s Tall Ship- The Extraordinary Journey of the Odyssey is a story of adventure and intrigue.

In 1978 the Odyssey, a beautiful 90-foot wooden yawl, arrived in Tacoma to serve as a training vessel and beloved landmark, standing tall in the harbor. Launched in 1938 off Nevins Boatyard in City Island, New York, the Odyssey spent four years traveling the world under the ownership of Barklie Henry. The ship hosted the Vanderbilt family and famous names like Ernest Hemingway before being donated to the cause during World War II. One name change later, she began service as a top-secret research vessel for the U.S. Navy, working in places like San Diego and Woods Hole until finding a home in Tacoma.

On Sunday, November 24, from 1:00 to 3:00, author Susanne Bacon will have a signing and presentation of her newest Emma Wilde novel, Brothers Keeper, as well as backlist items. This time, the brand-new German U.S.A.F. spouse has arrived at her new home in Wycliff, WA, and tries to find a new purpose in life. As she gets involved with her husband’s squadron as a key spouse, the liaison between military families and the commander, she gets called to the site of a burglary. Very quickly, she finds herself going against chains of command and facing something that might be bigger than any case she tried to solve before.

Saturday and Sunday, November 30 from 10:00 to 4:00, and Sunday, December 1 from 12-:00 to 4:00 there will be a Pop-Up store on site with two local artists. Loretta Morgan Fernandez will present her watercolor art with many Steilacoom sites. Photographer Felicia Jones, of Lady Shutterbug Photo Art will present photos of local scenes. Many items will be framed and ready to gift. This is a great chance to select a unique gift item for others or for yourself.

The Steilacoom Historical Museum is located at 1801 Rainier Street at the corner of Main and Rainier streets. In addition to shopping, learn from the permanent displays about the early history of Steilacoom, first incorporated town in the state of Washington.