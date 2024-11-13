Letter: Thanks a Ton – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Claudia Ellsworth.

The Rotary Club of University Place-Fircrest (Rotary of UP-Fircrest) gathered donations of 1,618 pounds of food, and cash donations of over $600 from shoppers at Green Firs Safeway for Families Unlimited Network Food Bank providing nearly a ton of food for needy families. This marks the fourth year of cooperation with Safeway at Green Firs during a Fall food drive. The food drive was held November 2-3 and November 8-9.

Members of the University Place-Fircrest Rotary Club participated in the food drive by manning the doors at each entrance to the store. Peanut butter was the primary target, but many other canned and dry goods were donated as well. The food drive was held just in time to help replenish the shelves at the Families Unlimited Network food bank at 2610 Sunset Drive West in University Place, just before Thanksgiving.

The Rotary Club of UP-Fircrest is currently meeting regularly at 7 a.m. every other Tuesday in the downstairs meeting room at Agility Health & Rehab, 5520 Bridgeport Way West, University Place. In person social meetings are the last Tuesday of each month. The Club is growing, and welcomes new members. For more information, contact the Club at rotaryofupfircrest@gmail.com.