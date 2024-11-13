In the Book Nook with … m. a. white – The Suburban Times

Author m. a. white

Author m. a. white from Bryan, Ohio, works as a Processing Engineer in the field of injection molding. He has been writing since he was 15 years old and published his first book in 2023. When m.a. doesn’t write he is after “any art that makes lonely people smile.”

Which genres do you cover?

m. a. white: Poetry/fictional memoir

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

m. a. white: The Broken Toys We Keep. It’s a book about being young in a new place. Without anything but momentum. It’s about heartbreak and loss. But not a bummer. It’s quick. Like being young. You can read it in an hour or two. Slip it in your back pocket and take it on your own adventures …

At which book events can readers find you?

m. a. white: No readings for a while.

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

m. a. white: I’m a hermit, generally. I work and I hang out with my family. I reach out on social media and drop poetry. That’s a balance I’m still learning.

Do(es) your book(s) have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

m. a. white: What there is felt right putting down. I hope it reads that way.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

m. a. white: Vonnegut, Kerouac, Tolkien, Hemingway and Joyce.

Do you have any specific writing habits?

m. a. white: I write everything on notepad and drag it to Google docs to format. It’s extremely flexible for poetry. I would love the typewriters from the 40’s, but we have cell phones now and I knuckled under, eventually. My writer’s desk hasn’t been used for some time. I sit in my easy chair and rock back and forth, writing about my little life.

What are you currently working on?

m. a. white: Almost finished with my second book of poetry, Blue Apples From Memory. Toys is fairly specific to a time and place for a young man. But it’s all just poetry. Everything I write is. I’d love to write long novels. But I always get bored. I want to tell stories in a few lines.

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

m. a. white: I’m currently reading Murakami’s Norwegian Wood. Cervantes’ Quixote. And always Joyce’s Ulysses. That is a book I always come back to. It has everything in it, thank God.

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

m. a. white: If it was easy, anyone could do it. Rejections will always happen when you have something to say. But never stop. Give them more to reject. Give them so much more. What piles up is your life.

You can find m. a. white book on Amazon.