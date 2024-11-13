 Hearing: Street Vacation in Puyallup – The Suburban Times

Hearing: Street Vacation in Puyallup

The Puyallup City Council will hold a public hearing to vacate a portion of 22nd Avenue Northwest. This public hearing is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

The public hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers located on the 5th floor of City Hall at 333 S. Meridian. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed in person or via livestream. Information on how to access the meeting virtually will be added to the agenda and published on the City’s website by 3:00 p.m., on the Thursday preceding the meeting.

Written comments will be accepted at info@puyallupwa.gov until 5:30 p.m. on November 26 and distributed to the City Council before the meeting.

For additional information please contact the City Clerk by phone at 253-841-5480 or email at Dvessels@puyallupwa.gov.

Dan Vessels Jr., City Clerk https://www.cityofpuyallup.org//CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1633

