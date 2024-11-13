Community volunteers needed for the 2025 Homeless Point-In-Time Count – The Suburban Times

Every day in Pierce County, thousands of people sleep in cars, shelters or on the streets. Do you ever wonder how they lost everything and became homeless? We answer this question and more every year with the Homeless Point-In-Time (PIT) Count.

Pierce County Human Services (PCHS) is recruiting volunteers and donations to support the 2025 PIT Count. The PIT Count helps us understand why people experience homelessness, capture the characteristics and situations of people living in our community without a home and plan for services and programs to support residents in unstable housing.

During the count, human service professionals and volunteers survey people experiencing homelessness. Pierce County uses the survey data to better understand why people become homeless, guide our strategic response in addressing the issue, plan thoughtful programs and services and track trends over time. The personal circumstances that may lead to homelessness are many and can impact people from every community.

Volunteers can help by attending events during the PIT Count or through surveying people experiencing homelessness from Jan. 30-31, 2025. Volunteers must be over 18 years old, have access to a smart phone and commit to attend a training.

Volunteers can apply online and sign up for two- or four-hour shifts. Eligible participants must attend one of the following in-person or virtual trainings:

In-person trainings (locations to be determined):

Thursday, Jan. 9 – 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 13 – 12:30 – 2 p.m. or 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16 – 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18 – 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. or 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 23 – 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Virtual trainings:

Wednesday, Jan. 8 – 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17 – 12:30 – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 21 – 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 22 – 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 23 – 5:30 – 7 p.m.

If you are unable to volunteer, you can help by donating new items such as space blankets, hats, socks, gloves, hygiene kits and hand warmers to the PCHS office, located at 3602 Pacific Ave., Suite #200 in Tacoma. Donations, which provide a starting point for the survey and conversation with individuals who are homeless, must be dropped off during business hours by Monday, Jan. 27.

“Addressing homelessness is one of the most critical challenges facing our society today,” said Heather Moss, Pierce County Human Services director. “We use the PIT Count as a tool to engage our neighbors experiencing homelessness and learn about their circumstances. I encourage community members to join us so they can learn more about the people experiencing homelessness and help us continue working towards solutions.”

Everyone has a story. Everyone counts, no matter where they live. As a volunteer, you can be part of the solution. Click here to view the data on homelessness in Pierce County.