RFQ: Safe Routes to School – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood (City) is requesting statements of qualifications from firms qualified and interested in providing topographical survey mapping services to assist the City with their 112th St SW – Lake Louise Elementary Safe Routes to School project.

The City’s needs are outlined in a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) available from the City Clerk’s Office. For a copy of the complete RFQ, please contact the office of the City Clerk, Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA (253-589-2489), or click here.

The City encourages disadvantaged, minority, and women-owned consulting firms to respond. The project has been assigned a zero DBE goal.

The City of Lakewood in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs activities. This material can be made available in an alternate format by contacting Steve Stewart (sstewart@cityoflakewood.us 253-983-7753).

The City of Lakewood in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, part 21, nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises and defined in 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.

The statements of qualification will be evaluated based on the following criteria:

Project team experience and qualifications including key personnel. Understanding of the project requirements. Project team’s experience with topographical survey work. Familiarity with WSDOT and FHWA Standards and requirements. Approach to project. Past Performance and references.

Each statement of qualification shall be submitted via email to tpokswinski@cityoflakewood.us no later than 4:00 PM, Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

Please direct all questions to Steve Stewart, P.E. (253) 983-7753 or sstewart@cityoflakewood.us.