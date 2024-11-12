 Join Rep. Mari Leavitt for a Cocoa and Conversation – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Join Rep. Mari Leavitt for a Cocoa and Conversation

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Mari Leavitt.

Mari Leavitt.

You are invited!

Join State Representative Mari Leavitt as she continues her series of community conversations. It’s a great way to discuss issues important to you and your family, hear about the work Mari has done to support local projects and priorities in our communities, and for her to learn what your priorities are for the upcoming 2025 legislative session.

These small, informal discussions are the perfect place for you to share your ideas, and meet your neighbors. The next one is:

Tuesday, December 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m., University Place Library, 3609 Market Pl W, University Place

Hope to see you there! I’m grateful to serve the 28th District, and look forward to chatting.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.