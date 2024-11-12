Join Rep. Mari Leavitt for a Cocoa and Conversation – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Mari Leavitt.

You are invited!

Join State Representative Mari Leavitt as she continues her series of community conversations. It’s a great way to discuss issues important to you and your family, hear about the work Mari has done to support local projects and priorities in our communities, and for her to learn what your priorities are for the upcoming 2025 legislative session.

These small, informal discussions are the perfect place for you to share your ideas, and meet your neighbors. The next one is:

Tuesday, December 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m., University Place Library, 3609 Market Pl W, University Place

Hope to see you there! I’m grateful to serve the 28th District, and look forward to chatting.