Boys & Girls Clubs CEO wins South Sound’s first National Philanthropy Award – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound.

Tacoma, WA – Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound’s President and CEO Carrie Prudente Holden will receive the Outstanding Change Maker award at the inaugural National Philanthropy Day Chapter Awards at Tacoma Community College from 5-6:30 p.m., November 15.

Chosen by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Washington South Sound Chapter, the award celebrates community and organizational leaders who demonstrate exceptional leadership abilities, drive meaningful change, implement a clear vision for social impact, foster community involvement, and develop sustainable solutions that create lasting impact. The award also highlights those who actively advance the importance of philanthropy by raising awareness of its value and encouraging others to get involved.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to receive this award on behalf of the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound,” said Carrie Prudente Holden, president and chief executive officer. “It was the whole team at BGCSPS, and the collaboration of our partners and supporters who have earned the recognition, I truly mean that.”

The Association of Fundraising Professionals’ mission is to empower individuals and organizations to practice ethical fundraising through professional education, networking, research and advocacy. Through this work, they aim to stimulate a world of generosity and positive social good through fundraising best practices.

“AFP South Sound put together a diverse panel to hear about the incredible impact of community leaders nominated for National Philanthropy Day recognition,” explained event co-chairs Jennifer Li Dotson and Emily Mendez-Bryant. “Through testimony from other nonprofit colleagues, it became clear that Carrie personifies the ability to ignite positive change in our community and demonstrates an unwavering commitment to making a lasting difference in the lives of young people.”

The award ceremony will take place at Tacoma Community College’s Art Gallery. The evening will feature a dinner and awards presentation recognizing individuals who are doing exemplary philanthropic work within the community. The Art Gallery will host a Chinese Artists exhibition featuring pieces created by members of the Washington Chinese Overseas Artists Association.

For more information on the National Philanthropy Day Awards Reception visit https://community.afpglobal.org/afpwasouthsoundchapter/philanthropy-day

Event details:

Date and Time: 5-6:30 p.m. November 15, 2024

Location: Tacoma Community College’s Art Gallery, 6501 South 19th Street, Bldg. 4

Visitor parking is available in Lot G.

Event registration Link: https://community.afpglobal.org/afpwasouthsoundchapter/philanthropy-day