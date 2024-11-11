Workshop on Doing Business With the City of Tacoma on November 21 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — As part of ongoing work to address disparities for historically underutilized businesses owned by minority, women, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, staff from the City of Tacoma’s Equity in Contracting and Local Employment and Apprenticeship Training programs are hosting a workshop called Doing Business with the City of Tacoma. The workshop will take place on November 21, 2024,from 9 – 10:30 AM. It will be conducted in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual options to attend. Access details are available at makeittacoma.com/events.

The following items will be covered during the workshop:

An overview of the City’s Equity in Contracting and Local Employment and Apprenticeship Training programs

The City’s bidding, contracting, and procurement process

Subscribing to the City’s “Contracting Opportunities” webpage

How to find solicitations

Registering to be on the City’s “Bid Holders List”

What the City purchases

What it means to be a certified business, and why it is important

Business licenses required to work in Tacoma, costs associated with licensing, insurance, bonding and taxes

There will be a Q&A period following the workshop.

Community members with questions or requests to receive information in an alternate format can contact Linda Cerna at lcerna@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 453-9488.