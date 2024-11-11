 Workshop on Doing Business With the City of Tacoma on November 21 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Workshop on Doing Business With the City of Tacoma on November 21

· · Leave a Comment ·

TACOMA, Wash. — As part of ongoing work to address disparities for historically underutilized businesses owned by minority, women, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, staff from the City of Tacoma’s Equity in Contracting and Local Employment and Apprenticeship Training programs are hosting a workshop called Doing Business with the City of Tacoma. The workshop will take place on November 21, 2024,from 9 – 10:30 AM. It will be conducted in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual options to attend. Access details are available at makeittacoma.com/events.

The following items will be covered during the workshop: 

  • An overview of the City’s Equity in Contracting and Local Employment and Apprenticeship Training programs
  • The City’s bidding, contracting, and procurement process
  • Subscribing to the City’s “Contracting Opportunities” webpage
  • How to find solicitations
  • Registering to be on the City’s “Bid Holders List”
  • What the City purchases
  • What it means to be a certified business, and why it is important
  • Business licenses required to work in Tacoma, costs associated with licensing, insurance, bonding and taxes

There will be a Q&A period following the workshop. 

Community members with questions or requests to receive information in an alternate format can contact Linda Cerna at lcerna@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 453-9488.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.