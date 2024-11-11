 The Time Hall Band Live – The Suburban Times

The Time Hall Band Live

Submitted by Lakewood Elks Lodge 2388.

“Sip and Savor” Whiskey Tasting with The Tim Hall Band. Doors open at 6:00 and Band starts at 7:00.
Whiskey Flights starting at $20.00. Complimentary Charcuterie included with tasting
Kitchen and Lounge Open. No outside food or drinks.

All Are Welcome – Charity Event
Proceeds go towards Christmas gifts for our Children in need event on December 21 from 12-3.

Date: 11/16/2024 at 07:00 pm
Location: The Lakewood Elks Lodge no.2388, 6313 75th St W, WA, Lakewood

Contact Info:
Website: https://www.facebook.com/Elks2388/
Phone: (253) 588-2388

