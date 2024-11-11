Tacoma City Ballet Presents The Nutcracker – The Suburban Times

Submitted by the Tacoma City Ballet.

TACOMA, WA – Going to see The Nutcracker is a treasured holiday tradition for many families around the Northwest. For one of the area’s best performances, consider attending Tacoma City Ballet’s production. Presented with original scenery and costumes as it first debuted in Russia in 1892, Tacoma City Ballet performs The Nutcracker at the Pantages Theater.

Led by a cast of talented dancers and guest artists, and accompanied by the professional musicians of the Tacoma City Ballet Orchestra, The Nutcracker will be performed at 2 pm on Saturday, December 14th, 21st, and Sunday, December 15th and 22nd, with an additional Friday, 7 pm performance on December 20th. Audiences will be treated to excellent dancing, live orchestral music, beautiful costumes and scenery for ticket prices that are affordable for the whole family. No other ballet company in Tacoma performs The Nutcracker with a live orchestra in a professional theater.

According to Erin Ceragioli, Artistic Director of Tacoma City Ballet, “Last season was absolutely fantastic! We sold out every performance! This season, we have added an evening performance on Friday, December 20th.”

The Nutcracker cast is composed of featured guest artists, professional dancers from the Tacoma City Ballet Company, students of Tacoma City Ballet School, who dance the children’s roles in the performance, and adult character dancers from the community. Children as young as six are allowed to audition.

Celebrating their 69th anniversary this year, Tacoma City Ballet is a non-profit organization that hosts both a performing company and a ballet school. Students from the age of four through adulthood study classical ballet at the school.

Since 1983, Tacoma City Ballet has performed in the Pantages Theater and resided in the Merlino Art Center. In these two architectural crown jewels of the City of Tacoma, the ballet educates, rehearses, and performs the art of classical ballet.

Last year’s performances of The Nutcracker SOLD OUT, so get your tickets early!

Tickets are available at: Live Season Performances – Tacoma City Ballet, in person at the Tacoma City Theater Box office or by calling 253-591-5824.