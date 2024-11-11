 Sing Along of Handel’s Messiah – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Sing Along of Handel’s Messiah

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Christ Lutheran Church.

Celebrate the start of the Christmas season by singing-along or listening-along to Handel’s magnificent Messiah. The performance on December 8, 2024 at 2:00 p.m., will be under the direction of Dr. Anne Lyman, Director of Choral Activities at Tacoma Community College.

It will feature professional vocal soloists, and instrumentalists including strings, harpsichord, trumpet, oboe, and timpani. An intermission of delightful Christmas treats will be provided. Christ Lutheran Church hosts this performance free of charge as a gift to the community. The Church is located at 8211 112th St. SW, Lakewood, WA. Bring your own musical score or one will be provided.

For more information contact Christ Lutheran Church at 253-582-0331.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.