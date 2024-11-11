Sing Along of Handel’s Messiah – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Christ Lutheran Church.

Celebrate the start of the Christmas season by singing-along or listening-along to Handel’s magnificent Messiah. The performance on December 8, 2024 at 2:00 p.m., will be under the direction of Dr. Anne Lyman, Director of Choral Activities at Tacoma Community College.

It will feature professional vocal soloists, and instrumentalists including strings, harpsichord, trumpet, oboe, and timpani. An intermission of delightful Christmas treats will be provided. Christ Lutheran Church hosts this performance free of charge as a gift to the community. The Church is located at 8211 112th St. SW, Lakewood, WA. Bring your own musical score or one will be provided.

For more information contact Christ Lutheran Church at 253-582-0331.