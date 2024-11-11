 Pierce County Library Board holds a public hearing on the Library’s 2025 budget – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Pierce County Library Board holds a public hearing on the Library’s 2025 budget

· · Leave a Comment ·

At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, Nov. 13, 3:30 p.m., regular meeting, the Board will conduct a public hearing on the Library System’s 2025 budget, discuss the 2025-2029 strategic plan, and address additional business.

The meeting will be held in person at the Pierce County Library Administrative Center at 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma. Optional virtual attendance is available via mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.

The public is invited to give comments on the Library System’s proposed 2025 budget, during the first of two public hearings The Library’s 2025 operating budget is projected to be $48.49 million, to provide priority services and programs.

Also, at the meeting, the trustees will discuss the final draft of the 2025-2029 strategic plan. The strategic plan will guide how the Library’s services will meet individual and community needs.

For more informationhttps://mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.