Pierce County Library Board holds a public hearing on the Library’s 2025 budget – The Suburban Times

At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, Nov. 13, 3:30 p.m., regular meeting, the Board will conduct a public hearing on the Library System’s 2025 budget, discuss the 2025-2029 strategic plan, and address additional business.

The meeting will be held in person at the Pierce County Library Administrative Center at 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma. Optional virtual attendance is available via mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.

The public is invited to give comments on the Library System’s proposed 2025 budget, during the first of two public hearings The Library’s 2025 operating budget is projected to be $48.49 million, to provide priority services and programs.

Also, at the meeting, the trustees will discuss the final draft of the 2025-2029 strategic plan. The strategic plan will guide how the Library’s services will meet individual and community needs.

For more information: https://mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.