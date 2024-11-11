 Hilltop Artists Winter Glass Sale – The Suburban Times

Hilltop Artists Winter Glass Sale

Hilltop Artists announcement.

Find festive favorites such as handcrafted glass ornaments and snowpeople as well as incredible and thoughtful gifts for everyone on your list!

Shop in the Gymnasium Gallery, and make sure to spend some time in the hot shop, watching our young artists and mentors collaborate on a special glass sculpture.

All sale proceeds and donations support Hilltop Artists programs.

Beat the crowd! Reserve your complimentary tickets early.

Date: 12/07/2024 at 10:00 am

Location: 602 North Sprague, Tacoma, WA, 98403

Contact Info:
Website: https://hilltopartists.org/events/winter-glass-sale-2024/
Phone: (253) 571-7670

