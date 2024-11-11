Gathering in Friendship & Solidarity – The Suburban Times

What happens when faith leaders and clergy across faith lines gather, break bread together and talk? They build community. They build trust. They build friendships.

Associated Ministries (AM) is proud to present our new Quarterly Faith Leader Luncheons. Today’s inaugural gathering, hosted at Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Tacoma, included faith leaders from Baha’i, Jewish, Protestant Christian, Roman Catholic, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Buddhist, and Center for Spiritual Living traditions. Wonderful conversations led to bridges being built!

As AM lives into its updated mission “to inspire and mobilize communities of faith and goodwill to reduce poverty and homelessness, while centering equity and advocating for system change,” we recognize that work is much easier to tackle as a village, one where we know each other and can do the work together.

If you’d like to learn more about upcoming faith leader luncheons, please contact Sandy Windley at sandyw@associatedministries.org.

