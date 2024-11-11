Flag Lowering – November 12 to honor former Governor Daniel Evans – The Suburban Times

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of former Governor Daniel Evans, 98, and directs that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 in honor and remembrance of former Governor Daniel Evans, who passed on Friday, September 20, 2024.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

A memorial service will take place on November 12, 2024, at the University of Washington at 3:00 PM.