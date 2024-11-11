 Desserts on the Driveway – The Suburban Times

Desserts on the Driveway

Do you live in the Springbrook Neighborhood? If you do, join us Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. at Springbrook Connections for our next “Desserts on the Driveway” event.

“Desserts on the Driveway” is a new innovative initiative connecting Mayor Jason Whalen and Lakewood City Council members with different Lakewood neighborhoods.

This event offers residents a platform to voice concerns, share ideas for solutions, and gain insight into city services.

Springbrook Connections is located at 5105 Solberg Dr SW Suite #A.

We look forward to seeing you there.

