Tacoma Prepares to Expand Winter Weather Shelter Capacity – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma is preparing to open a seasonal winter weather shelter at 813 Martin Luther King Jr. Way to provide critical support and resources for individuals experiencing homelessness from November 15, 2024 – March 31, 2025. The location will offer overnight shelter as well as daytime resources – including connection to employment, substance use disorder services and mental health counseling – for up to 53 adults. Two meals per day will be provided for shelter guests.

Shelter referrals will be accepted from other shelter locations that are at capacity, and from members of the City’s Homeless Engagement and Alternatives Liaison (HEAL) team as well as other outreach teams operating throughout Tacoma.

The City is also contracting with providers for additional shelter capacity when overnight temperatures are forecast to reach 35 degrees with wind or rain, or when overnight temperatures are forecast to be 32 degrees or lower regardless of other weather. When this occurs, the following will be offered:

Catholic Community Services’ Nativity House (702 S. 14th St.)

An additional 20 beds serving adults 18 and over

An additional 20 beds serving adults 18 and over Beacon Young Adult Shelter (415 S. 13th St.)

An additional 20 beds for young adults ages 18-24

An additional 20 beds for young adults ages 18-24 Saint Vincent de Paul Community Resource Center (4009 S. 56th St.)

Up to 20 hotel vouchers for hotel rooms at various locations throughout Tacoma that can support households as needed

In total, the City is expanding shelter capacity this winter to serve 113 additional individuals during acute inclement weather events.

Community members who wish to learn more about shelter operations are invited to a community discussion hosted by Neighborhood and Community Services Department staff on November 14 at the Tacoma Municipal Building (747 Market St., Room 243) from 6-7 PM.

More information about the City’s inclement weather shelter and resources is available here.