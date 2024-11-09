 Surviving the Holidays – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Surviving the Holidays

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Sunset Bible Church.

Grieving the death of a loved one? Know someone who is? When you are grieving a loved one’s death, the holiday season can be especially painful. “Surviving the Holidays” seminar helps participants discover:

  • How to deal with emotions
  • What to do about traditions
  • Helpful tips for surviving social events
  • How to find hope for the future

Sunday, November 17, 2024
1:30 – 3:00 p.m.
Sunset Bible Church admin office Great Room on 44th Street, University Place, WA

Click on our event at: https://www.griefshare.org/s?locationType=in_person
To register so we can know how many booklets to have on hand.
For more info about GriefShare, visit www.griefshare.org

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.