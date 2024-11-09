Surviving the Holidays – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sunset Bible Church.

Grieving the death of a loved one? Know someone who is? When you are grieving a loved one’s death, the holiday season can be especially painful. “Surviving the Holidays” seminar helps participants discover:

How to deal with emotions

What to do about traditions

Helpful tips for surviving social events

How to find hope for the future

Sunday, November 17, 2024

1:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Sunset Bible Church admin office Great Room on 44th Street, University Place, WA

Click on our event at: https://www.griefshare.org/s?locationType=in_person

To register so we can know how many booklets to have on hand.

For more info about GriefShare, visit www.griefshare.org