Social Security Can Help You Start or Return to Work – The Suburban Times

If you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits and want to start or return to work, we can help.

Ticket to Work (Ticket) is a program that supports career development for SSDI beneficiaries and SSI recipients who want to work and achieve financial independence. The Ticket program is free and voluntary. Learn more about the Ticket program at www.ssa.gov/work or call the Ticket to Work Help Line at 1-866-968-7842 or 1-866-833-2967 (TTY) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET. Our blog article Celebrate the ADA and Ticket to Work During Disability Pride Month at blog.ssa.gov/celebrate-the-ada-and-ticket-to-work-during-disability-pride-month, also provides additional information on the Ticket program.

The Plan for Achieving Self-Support (PASS) program also helps people with disabilities start or return to work. A PASS allows you to set aside resources and income other than your SSI for a specified period. With a PASS you can pursue a work goal that will reduce or eliminate your need for SSI or SSDI benefits. We can refer you to a vocational rehabilitation counselor who can help you figure out your work goal. You can also set up a plan to cover the costs of vocational services (including testing and business planning).

The PASS must be in writing, and we must approve the plan. You can access the application at www.ssa.gov/forms/ssa-545.html. Or contact your local PASS Cadre or local Social Security office for the Form SSA-545-BK. You can get help writing your plan from Ticket service providers, vocational counselors, relatives, and representatives.

For more information about the PASS program, read Working While Disabled—A Guide to Plan to Achieve Self-Support at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-11017.pdf or the Red Book —A Guide to Work Incentives at www.ssa.gov/redbook.

A job isn’t just a source of income — it can be a vehicle to independence or a step to fulfilling your dreams. Let our Ticket to Work or PASS programs help you achieve your goals.