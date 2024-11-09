It’s Almost Time to Light Up University Place – The Suburban Times

In what has become a popular holiday tradition, businesses in University Place, especially those located on the main commercial corridors of Bridgeport Way, 27th Street, and Mildred Street West, are encouraged to light up their businesses with white lights for the holidays.

Lights not only bring attention to your business and encourage people to shop local, but they also help add to the festive holiday atmosphere in U.P. String them along your roofline, inside your windows and doors and on your signage. The goal is to have the lights up and on from Nov. 15 to Jan. 15, 2025.

Shine a light on your business and help us Light UP for the holidays!