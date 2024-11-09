 It’s Almost Time to Light Up University Place – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

It’s Almost Time to Light Up University Place

· · Leave a Comment ·

In what has become a popular holiday tradition, businesses in University Place, especially those located on the main commercial corridors of Bridgeport Way, 27th Street, and Mildred Street West, are encouraged to light up their businesses with white lights for the holidays.

Lights not only bring attention to your business and encourage people to shop local, but they also help add to the festive holiday atmosphere in U.P. String them along your roofline, inside your windows and doors and on your signage. The goal is to have the lights up and on from Nov. 15 to Jan. 15, 2025.

Shine a light on your business and help us Light UP for the holidays!

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.